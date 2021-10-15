Daily Journal police reports generic logo

Looking for a collar: Someone wants the owner of a dog cited for letting their white poodle roam freely without a leash in a baseball field on City Park Way in San Bruno, it was reported 12:05 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29.

SAN MATEO

Disturbance. Someone was throwing items out of a window of an apartment on South Grant Street, it was reported 10:55 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4.

Disturbance. A man hopped onto a vehicle while the driver was sitting inside the car on the corner of East Third Avenue and South Ellsworth Avenue, it was reported 10:42 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3.

Drunk driver. A man was drinking a beer while in the driver’s seat of a car on Laurie Meadows Drive, it was reported 8:59 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2.

Domestic Violence. A man burned, punched, cut and kicked his girlfriend on Cavanagh Street before stealing her credit cards, money and phone and dropping her off in Belmont, it was reported 6:26 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.

Assault. A man purposely hit his sister-in-law with his car on Casa De Campo, it was reported 2:29 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1.

Vandalism. Someone shot a bullet through a window of a business on Bridgepointe Circle, it was reported 9:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1.

