Spin cycle: Someone driving a dark two-door vehicle with a loud exhaust was doing doughnuts on Continentals Way in Belmont, it was reported at 8:43 p.m. Saturday, March 27.
BURLINGAME
Grand theft. A catalytic converter was stolen from a vehicle on Benito Avenue, it was reported at 1:54 p.m. Wednesday, March 31.
Petty theft. A Burlingame resident’s vehicle license plate was stolen while it was at a repair shop on Highland Avenue, it was reported at 10:27 a.m. Tuesday, March 30.
Stolen vehicle. A vehicle was stolen on Carmelita Avenue, it was reported at 8:48 a.m. Monday, March 29.
Petty theft. Tools were stolen from an unlocked vehicle on Tiburon Way, it was reported at 6:41 a.m. Monday, March 29.
BELMONT
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence on Old County Road, it was reported at 10:29 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.
Theft. A bike was stolen on Mulberry Court, it was reported at 5:05 a.m. Tuesday, March 30.
