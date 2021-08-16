That’s all they do is sleep
Someone reported seeing a bobcat lying down in their backyard on Soho Circle in Belmont, it was reported 7:50 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6.
MILLBRAE
Arrest. Someone between the first and 100 block of South El Camino Real was arrested for shoplifting, providing a false name and date of birth to deputies and possession of suspected drug paraphernalia, it was reported 9:37 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2.
Suspicious person. Someone was reported to be peeping through a bedroom window from outside an apartment building on the 100 block of Millbrae Avenue at 2:48 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2.
Citation. Someone was contacted for a vehicle code violation on the corner of Broadway and Hillcrest Boulevard and was found to have an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and possession of narcotics and paraphernalia leading to a citation, it was reported 1:35 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2.
SAN BRUNO
Fire. Someone reported seeing a small fire starting from grass on a sidewalk on the corner of East Angus and First avenues 2:12 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Vehicle burglary. Someone rummaged through multiple vehicles on Acacia Avenue, it was reported 10:22 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Malicious mischief. Someone reported seeing graffiti on Catalpa Way, it was reported 7:28 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Drunk driver. Someone was arrested for drunk driving on El Camino Real, it was reported 9:36 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2.
BURLINGAME
Malicious mischief. Someone slashed the tires of a vehicle on Rollins Road, it was reported 7:27 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3.
Malicious mischief. Someone reported a broken vehicle window on Rollins Road, it was reported 9:41 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for stealing from a hotel on Old Bayshore Boulevard, it was reported 3:44 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2.
Disturbance. Someone reported hotel guests causing a problem on Airport Boulevard, it was reported 9:21 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 1.
BELMONT
Prohibited smoking. Someone reported their neighbor’s smoking, wondering if they were violating a smoking ordinance on Arroyo View Circle, it was reported 8:42 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6.
Theft. Someone stole a purse on Ralston Avenue, it was reported 5:21 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.
Animal call. Someone reported seeing a mountain lion on Hastings Drive, it was reported 7:25 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.
Arrest. Someone was arrested for driving under the influence on the corner of Pacific Boulevard and Vista Avenue, it was reported 12:03 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4.
