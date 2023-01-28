The stigma of getting mental health services in the Asian community needs to be addressed, according to local officials and Asian American leaders who called for more access and services that cater to a wide range of dialects.

However, in the wake of the Monday’s senseless killings of seven farmworkers in Half Moon Bay, officials are committing to focus on gun education and reform. The San Mateo County Asian Pacific Islander Caucus held a press conference at the San Mateo County Center Friday. Wayne Lee, president and executive director for the San Mateo County API Caucus, said he hopes lawmakers will continue to make stricter gun laws and that local government will step in to ensure a path for mental health services through a broader range of languages and dialects. He said he hopes to curb the stigma against mental health services.

nick@smdailyjournal.com

(650)344-5200, ext. 105

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription