The county Sheriff’s Office initiated a sweeping unemployment fraud bust worth an estimated $250,000 believed to involve more than 20 inmates at the county jail, according to law enforcement agents.
Working from clues uncovered after hearing inmates at the Redwood City facility discuss the scam, investigators identified 21 people responsible for 16 fake claims filed through June and July, according to a press release.
In collaboration with state and regional agencies, investigators determined 30 different inmates names were used to receive payments intended for pandemic unemployment relief. The investigation also yielded search warrants served throughout the state targeting those suspected to be involved in the case, said the press release.
Those involved with the case currently incarcerated were rebooked on new charges, and the investigation continues to assure similar activity is not still underway, according to the press release.
