As California lifts most COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday, June 15, San Mateo County officials encouraged all eligible individuals to take advantage of free vaccination clinics.
California is moving “Beyond the Blueprint,” which ends the color-coded reopening tier systems and lifts most restrictions on businesses. San Mateo County fully aligns with all state COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and has no plans to impose separate guidance.
As of Tuesday, there are no longer capacity or distancing requirements for most businesses or public settings. Fully vaccinated people can stop wearing face coverings outdoors and indoors - with the following exceptions: On public transit (buses, ride-shares, taxis, airplanes, trains, ferries); indoors in K-12 schools, child care and other youth settings; Health care settings and long-term care facilities; correctional facilities and detention centers; homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling centers.
Businesses, public agencies and other organizations may still require face coverings, for both employees and members of the public. For example, the county will require members of the public entering county offices or interacting with county employees to wear face coverings. County employees will be required to wear facial coverings in alignment with Cal-OSHA's workplace safety requirements and the county will also continue to enforce physical distancing requirements in county offices as well.
“What's important to remember is that not everyone can receive a vaccine due to health considerations, and children under 12 years of age are not eligible. We still need to protect these individuals so, if you are asked, please wear your face mask,” County Manager Mike Callagy said in a statement.
Anyone age 12 and older can get vaccinated for free in San Mateo County. Vaccines are widely available at health care providers as well as certain pharmacies and other locations. County Health operates or supports numerous clinics with a focus on areas with low vaccination rates. To find a vaccine site near you, go to smchealth.org/vaccine-clinic-calendar. The state's MyTurn site provides a list of vaccine clinics. Appointments are optional. Go to myturn.ca.gov for more information.
“The residents of San Mateo County and California have done a tremendous job doing their parts to get vaccinated as total shots in the arm now total over 1 million in the county and 40 million in the state,” David J. Canepa, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, said in the statement. “June 15 is the day that everyday life returns to normal and that is cause to celebrate. It's time we can ditch these damn masks in most settings.”
