San Mateo County homeowners and renters are now eligible to apply for federal disaster assistance suffered during the New Year’s storms, with an application deadline set for March 16.
The county was added to the major disaster declaration for California’s severe storms and flooding on Jan. 27, meaning residents who had storm damages beginning Dec. 27 can apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance.
People can apply for grants to help with temporary housing and essential home repairs. Assistance includes rental payments for temporary housing, unemployment payments for workers who temporarily lost their jobs, crisis counseling and low-interest loans to cover residential losses not fully compensated by insurance.
According to a press release from U.S. Reps. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, and Kevin Mullin, D-San Mateo, the storms caused $17 million in damages in San Mateo County. The approval funds come after Eshoo and Mullin, on Jan. 23, asked President Joe Biden to amend his Major Disaster Declaration in California to include San Mateo County.
“Flooding, mudslides and power outages damaged many homes across San Mateo County,” Dave Pine, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, said in a press release. “I am grateful to Reps. Eshoo and Mullin for their efforts to secure this FEMA assistance, and encourage everyone who is eligible to apply for this much-needed aid.”
According to the National Weather Service, San Mateo County saw heavy rain and flooding from late December through Jan. 17, producing six storm systems. Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 17, San Francisco International Airport in South San Francisco set a 23-day rainfall record at 15.28 inches, while other areas also saw record numbers. NWS said that one of the most intense storms occurred from Dec. 29 through Jan. 1, when more than 5 inches fell across the San Francisco Bay Area. Places like San Mateo and the Half Moon Bay coast saw significant property damage during that, with many people assessing damages to homes. Cities throughout the county issued local emergency declarations to ensure each would be eligible to get state and federal assistance.
FEMA said people must first file a claim with an insurance provider if insured. FEMA spokesperson Tiana Suber said 77 people have applied for assistance from San Mateo County so far, with the number to go up in the coming days. How much money is available will depend on what the needs are and for what each person is eligible. Once people apply, the next step is to schedule an appointment with an inspector.
Suber said people would set up an appointment through a phone call, and an inspector would have a FEMA badge and the person’s registration number when they visit. Suber said anyone who asks for information without a badge and appointment or money upfront is a red flag of fraud. Once an inspector examines the damage, FEMA will send mail either confirming financial assurance or a letter saying more information is needed so that process can continue.
People can visit disasterassistance.gov/ for more information or call the FEMA Helpline at (800) 621-3362. Helpline operators speak several languages, and lines are open daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.