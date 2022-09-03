San Mateo County residents may find perfect reasons to head to the beach this holiday weekend during the expected heat wave yet multiple agencies are issuing reminders to have a safe and healthy weekend by being cautious and aware of what beaches are safe.
“San Mateo County is one of the most beautiful places to enjoy the water and the coastline in California,” Cary Smith, deputy harbormaster at Pillar Point Harbor in Princeton, said in a press release. “But it’s also one of the most dangerous.”
The Coastside Fire Protection District and Pillar Point Harbor Patrol issued a warning to beachgoers this weekend.
Residents are urged to be cautious of steep pockets surrounded by cliffs. Beaches have dangerous rocks and rip currents and are usually not patrolled by a lifeguard. They are also difficult to access for first responders. Additionally, knowing your location is important, people who call 911 from the coast often have difficulty describing their location and it can impact emergency response times. Lastly, avoid standing on wet rocks and never turn your back on the ocean, according to the release.
Heather Forshey, director of San Mateo County Environmental Health Services, encourages residents, children and dogs to avoid contact with bodies of fresh or brackish water with any visible algae.
“With the ongoing heat and the lack of rain, harmful algal blooms may be present in creeks, lakes, and lagoons, whether or not warning signs are posted,” Forshey said by email.
Beaches in San Mateo County are generally safe to swim in but as a precaution to ensure the public’s safety, health officials sample the beaches regularly and report results to the public. Each week, water samples from natural recreational waters throughout San Mateo County are sampled for concentrations of indicator bacteria exceeding state or county standards, according to the San Mateo County Health website.
Based on the data retrieved from the county on Aug. 29, 14 of the county’s beaches tested for high levels of bacteria.
Bayside beaches that reported high levels of bacteria in San Mateo include Aquatic Park Beach, Lakeshore Park Beach, Marlin Park Beach and Erckenbrack Park Beach.
Coastside beaches that tested for high levels of bacteria include San Gregorio Creek and Beach, Pilarcitos Creek and Pillar Point 5, 8 and 9 Beaches in Half Moon Bay; San Pedro Creek in Pacifica and Pescadero Creek.
When concentrations of indicator bacteria exceed state and county standards, the area is posted to warn users that they may become ill if they become in contact with the water in the posted area, according to the county’s website.
In 2021, San Gregorio Creek met water quality standards 50% of the time. According to the San Mateo Conservation District website, San Pedro Creek and Pacifica State Beach are listed as impaired water bodies on the Clean Water Act 303(d), for fecal contamination from humans, horses, wildlife and dogs.
“Beaches on the coast are a safer bet because the water circulates better in the open ocean and during the dry months there’s less runoff that may carry pollutants into the water bodies,” Reid Bogert, specialist of the San Mateo Countywide Water Pollution Prevention Program, said.
Beaches that were tested and resulted as safe to swim in included Dunes Beach, Pomponio Beach, San Gregorio Beach, Francis Beach, Frenchman’s Creek, Roosevelt Beach, North Roosevelt Creek and Pescadero Beach in Half Moon Bay.
“We want you to have a happy and safe weekend, and we want you to return safely to your loved ones,” Smith said.
Visit smchealth.org/beaches for more information on safe beaches to visit in the county.
