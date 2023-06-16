A San Francisco police officer on disability has been charged with creating a fake day care business in his South San Francisco apartment as a way to receive a COVID PPP loan, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Adam Eatia, 39, pleaded not guilty to two felony charges Wednesday, June 14, prosecutors said.
Eatia was under investigation for an unrelated insurance fraud case, and investigators allegedly found that the South City address that claimed to be “Adam’s Daycare” was an apartment and not a business. Eatia allegedly didn’t own a child care business, but used it fraudulently to obtain a loan in the amount of $20,832 in 2021 from the Small Business Administration in San Mateo County, according to the DA’s Office.
He remains on administrative leave from the San Francisco Police Department. He is out of custody on his own recognizance. If convicted, Eatia faces three years in state prison for two felonies, lying to obtain a loan and making a false statement in order to obtain money, according to the DA’s Office.
