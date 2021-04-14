court logo 2

A 22-year-old San Francisco man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to several charges after he allegedly broke into an auto body shop in Belmont and stole thousands of dollars of equipment on Sunday and then shoplifted from a grocery store in the city a day later, San Mateo County prosecutors said.

Armani Blanco faces charges of burglary, vandalism and shoplifting following his arrest. He is accused of breaking into the Extreme Auto Body shop at 1300 Old County Road around 10:20 p.m. Sunday and stealing two computers and two sensor tools worth a total of about $9,600, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The shop owner discovered the break-in the next day and called police, and store surveillance footage showed Blanco breaking in and stealing the items, prosecutors said.

On Monday, Blanco allegedly stole $423 worth of groceries from a Safeway store in Belmont but was caught by police within minutes.

He remains in custody and is set to return to court on April 27 for a preliminary hearing.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription