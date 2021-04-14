A 22-year-old San Francisco man pleaded not guilty Tuesday to several charges after he allegedly broke into an auto body shop in Belmont and stole thousands of dollars of equipment on Sunday and then shoplifted from a grocery store in the city a day later, San Mateo County prosecutors said.
Armani Blanco faces charges of burglary, vandalism and shoplifting following his arrest. He is accused of breaking into the Extreme Auto Body shop at 1300 Old County Road around 10:20 p.m. Sunday and stealing two computers and two sensor tools worth a total of about $9,600, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
The shop owner discovered the break-in the next day and called police, and store surveillance footage showed Blanco breaking in and stealing the items, prosecutors said.
On Monday, Blanco allegedly stole $423 worth of groceries from a Safeway store in Belmont but was caught by police within minutes.
He remains in custody and is set to return to court on April 27 for a preliminary hearing.
