A new facilities master plan is near ready for adoption by San Carlos School District officials who on Thursday reviewed a draft of the document, which calls out more than $400 million worth of campus improvements.
The district’s facilities master plan, a 206-page document, was drafted in collaboration with the public and is meant to outline both needed and desired improvements the district could pursue over the next 10 years.
More than $400 million worth of improvements across the district’s nine campuses are identified in the document from installing new heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems and new fire alarm systems to major modernization projects.
Projects are also separated into four phases, the first focusing on climate adaptation work, the second on developing transitional kindergarten spaces and short-term structural improvements, the third on developing more dynamic learning environments, and the fourth on more long-term projects.
“This is a great starting point,” board Vice President Ben Kornell said during the Aug. 24 meeting. “Whatever we do, trying to wait until the facilities master plan is in a perfect state before we adopt it and work on it, I think, would slow things down and be an error. Leaning in and saying this is a work in progress and the community engagement and activation is ongoing, I think that’s the way to go.”
Trustees are expected to make a final decision on the facilities master plan during their Sept. 14 meeting. Once formally adopted, the document will still only act as a guide. The district would need to go out for a bond to help cover some of the costs of the projects which will also undergo individual public planning processes.
The district currently has the capacity to go out for a bond worth between $85 million and $150 million. The size of the bond the district will ultimately ask voters to approve will depend on the public’s appetite for a bond, Trustee Neil Layton said while underscoring the importance of not over promising to the public what the district can accomplish.
Both Kornell and Layton encouraged staff to begin looking for additional funding sources such as matching funds from other government agencies or fundraising. Work on that front has already begun, staff assured the board.
A facilities master plan is also not a policy document, board President Sarah Cassanego said. She suggested the board’s policy subcommittee, made up of her and Trustee Tracy Park, meet to review district facilities policies to propose possible updates that would align with the updated facilities master plan.
“It’s a matter of doing it thoughtfully and determining what makes the most sense for our district,” Cassanego said.
