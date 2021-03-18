J & M Hobby House, a beloved shop for hobby enthusiasts both new and experienced, will be permanently closing its San Carlos doors by the end of March after nearly 60 years in operation.
“Quitting for us is bittersweet,” said Cliff White, a self-proclaimed local guy who co-owns the shop with his wife Pam White. “We love what we do.”
But after 39 years running the shop, about 37 years together, the Whites have decided to retire at the age of 66. Walking away from the family business comes with mixed emotions, they said. Over the years, the couple has grown close to their staff of mostly-retired fellow hobbyists and their customers who rely on them as one of the only shops of its kind left in the Peninsula.
For decades J & M Hobby House, a yellow art deco-style building at 1660 Laurel St., has been a San Carlos institution offering crafting supplies, model building kits and other niche items to its customers.
Formerly named J & J Hobby House and located across the street from its current location, Cliff White’s parents, Joe and Marcelle White, purchased the store in 1964. They slightly renamed the shop by swapping the second J for an M and moved locations in 1967, buying the property two years later.
Cliff White, was 9 years old at the time, living with his parents and siblings in San Mateo. As a young teen in the ’70s, he was working at the shop alongside his parents.
He later took over ownership of J & M Hobby House in 1982. After a year, Pam White quit her job and began co-running the stop with him. The pair met in 1978, were married by 1979 and have been inseparable since.
“That was every kid’s dream. I was able to play with all that stuff as a kid and do lots of product testing with model airplanes, cars, boats,” said Cliff White. “I always loved this business and everything about it so it was a perfect match.”
Caring for the store and helping customers has become somewhat of a hobby for the couple. Requiring upkeep like any other small business, they spent much of their free time submitting orders, doing payroll and keeping up on all the knowledge required to run the shop, said Cliff White.
With over 80,000 different items lining the walls and aisles, operating the store hasn’t been easy but the couple has tried to “keep it as magical as we could,” he said. Boasting of having no online presence, Cliff White said he and Pam opted to go another direction when others gravitated toward the internet.
“We’re old fashioned. When you walk in it’s like walking back into the past, a kinder, gentler time,” said Cliff White.
But stores like the Hobby House are a dying trend, he noted. Now, Peninsula hobbyists will either have to turn to the web for supplies or travel to the East Bay or San Jose to find a shop like theirs.
Thomas Benedetti, 72, of San Mateo started building models as a kid and is now an avid model builder of military planes, ships and a collection of cars. To Benedetti, shopping in person is part of the experience of model building. He often finds himself in shops, unaware of what he needs but amazed by the selection.
He started shopping at J & M Hobby House about three years ago after other local stores including Talbot’s Toyland in San Mateo closed down. He can list numerous hobby shops he used to visit over the years that have since shuttered across the Bay Area.
Peninsula craft stores offer the paints he’ll need for his projects but Benedetti doesn’t use the computer. Instead he’ll have to submit phone orders or drive the long distances for the items he needs.
“To lose this, it’s going to be a hassle,” said Benedetti. “It’s sad but on the other hand he’s [spent] 53 years at the same job. That’s a long time.”
Burt Rosensweig, a retired mechanical engineer, started working at J & M Hobby House five years ago, only a month after his retirement. As an avid builder of radio controlled airplanes, among other hobbies, the job was a perfect fit.
But years before spending three days a week advising customers on which models to purchase for their skill level or restock the shelves with thousands of items, he also walked into the store to purchase his first radio controlled airplane.
“I’ve been doing well with my flying adventures ever since,” said Rosensweig, also disappointed by the new hurdles he’ll face gathering supplies. “I don’t only work here, I shop here.”
Now stepping away from the store, Cliff White plans to dedicate more time to music, playing the keyboard with the E-Ticket Band. The group has been performing across the Bay Area for 36 years and intend on returning to the stage once pandemic conditions permit.
With her free time, Pam White intends to continue crafting, a hobby she’s maintained for years. The pair also looks forward to traveling again when safe, including to California’s central coast where Pam White grew up.
“It’s a little bittersweet but my husband and I are ready,” said Pam White. “It’s time for us to have kind of a different path and we’re looking forward to it.”
