Making way for downtown merchants to operate more openly in light of coronavirus restrictions, the San Carlos City Council heard staff’s plans to develop a safe streets program which would limit traffic on select blocks or both Laurel Street and San Carlos Avenue to encourage patronage at downtown businesses.
Areas under consideration include the 600 and 700 block of Laurel Street which would see the greatest amount of vehicle restrictions, only permitting delivery vehicles and street maintenance during a short window of time. Outside delivery and maintenance hours, pedestrians would be permitted to stroll the streets and merchants would be allowed to open up their shops into parking stalls, leaving sidewalks free for pedestrians and those with disabilities.
Under the pilot program to be launched in June, water wall barricades would be placed between parking stalls and oncoming traffic on the 800 block of Laurel Street and the 1100 block of San Carlos Avenue allowing for merchants in the area to also take advantage of the open space.
Melanie Roth, owner of the restaurant the Refuge, called into the remote meeting to ask city officials whether they’d considered including the 900 block of Laurel Street in the program where her business sits. While including the block had not been previously considered, staff were recommended to look into possible accommodations.
Also included in the safe streets plan are two bicycle loops, one to connect through Cedar, Elm and Cherry streets and Arroyo Avenue and the other on Cedar Street, Howard Avenue, Elm Street and St. Francis Way. Signs would be distributed with the assistance of police officers to warn drivers of bicyclists and to encourage slower speeds.
The council recommended staff look into connecting the bike loops to the closed-off areas of Laurel Street to encourage patron traffic in the area. Other considerations are being made for a location to host farmers’ markets as well.
The council also received an update from Parks and Recreation Director Amy Newby on city-hosted summer camps and the slow opening of other recreational activities. Newby said capacity for youth summer camps could accommodate near normal enrollment numbers but a survey presented to parents suggested interest was low.
For those who do choose to participate in camp this summer, safety precautions will be put in place to keep in compliance with county health guidelines. Children will be kept in a core group of 12 campers for a four-week period and will not be allowed to sign up for additional recreational activities to limit the possibility of contamination. Strict disinfecting requirements will also be followed.
Newby also announced the Burton Park tennis courts will be open beginning June 1 to San Carlos residents only. Parkgoers will be required to book an hour slot in advance costing $13 an hour. The program will be evaluated two weeks after it launches and may be adjusted as new orders are released loosening restrictions.
The council also unanimously approved extending construction hours to its nearly normal schedule to provide financial relief to construction workers after multiple community members associated with construction work or invested in the struggles of workers in the business called into the remote meeting to sound off on the importance of allowing employees to achieve a full day’s work.
Construction hours will now span from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday with Saturday hours permitting operation between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sundays will remain construction free for the time being.
In other business, the council adopted a resolution authorizing the city manager to enter a consulting agreement with MIG, a Berkeley-based company, for the city’s General Plan update and corresponding zoning amendments. The agreement will cost the city up to $800,000 and is scheduled to be completed by 2023.
Vice Mayor Laura Palmer-Lohan also requested an item be agendized to discuss potentially temporarily reducing each councilmember’s $550 monthly stipend by 10%, which was unanimously approved.
