San Bruno distributes over 2.1 million gallons of water a day to its residents but systems are outdated and infrastructure is failing, and now the city is taking action to update a nonoperable well, two above ground storage tanks and the stormwater and wastewater systems.
Public Works Director Matt Lee said the city averages a mainline water break every three to four days or an average of 100 breaks a year. Updates to the wastewater system are also in the works as the 90 miles of piping — about the same distance from San Bruno to Sacramento — is outdated and failing in certain places, he added.
“We streamline our construction and impact the residents as minimal as possible and with that we combine these [potable water] projects with the sewer projects and when we are done with that we pave those streets as well and so you kind of get a three for one,” Lee said.
The timeline for both sewer and potable water projects is broken down into three phases and is anticipated to be completed in 2024.
Additionally, the wastewater treatment plant, which treats 3.4 million gallons of liquid waste every day, is in need of general maintenance. The plant has been open since 1952 and is shared with neighboring cities. The city is responsible for 25% of the plant, meaning the maintenance required will cost the city around $3.5 million. The updates are underway and nearing completion.
The city has eight water pump stations that help distribute water more than 120 miles. However, the stations need to be updated and equipment has to be replaced in some locations. The project will replace pumps and motors, backup generators, improve security and, in some cases, reconstruct entire pump stations. The timeline for the design of the Sneath Lane and Lake Drive pump stations is anticipated to be completed at the end of 2023 and construction would begin shortly after.
The city’s close proximity to the San Andreas Fault means seismic activity is bound to happen and the city is planning on replacing the steel water tanks, located at Cunningham Drive and Sweeney Ridge, to concrete tanks, which will be safer during earthquakes.
Construction for the Cunningham Drive tank is expected to be completed in 2024, while the Sweeney Ridge location is expected to be completed in 2025, Lee said.
The Acappella Well Project, located at Commodore Park, will replace a 25-year-old well that shut down in 2010. The two-phased project will include constructing a new well and facilities.
The project is a perfect location for water quality and production rate, Lee said.
The city’s stormwater system has failing infrastructure resulting in sinkholes. It exceeds its capacity during heavy storms, which has caused major flooding issues. In 2017, the residents of Spyglass Drive experienced major flooding during a storm due to the system’s capacity. In 2019, nearly 400 San Bruno property owners were mandated by the federal government to buy flood insurance. And in 2021, the city received a grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to mitigate the flooding issues for the residents of the Spyglass Drive neighborhood. The project is underway and is anticipated to be completed by 2023.
But the city also has major flooding issues around Seventh and Walnut avenues, the area under Interstate 380. The city identified multiple causes for flooding and is working together with OneShoreline, a county agency that assists with flooding and sea-level rise, to mitigate those issues. The joint city and agency effort worked together to install a high-tide gate in the San Bruno Creek, which has helped alleviate some of the issues. However, the city is looking to apply for a grant with FEMA to explore more options to reduce flooding during heavy storms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.