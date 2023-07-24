The accidental removal of four heritage trees at San Bruno Park School District’s Allen Elementary has the former trustee who worked to strengthen the rules in 2020 to prevent such mishaps concerned about communication.
The tree removal, though an accident, violates board policy 3510 that calls out the belief that “everyone has a responsibility to be a steward of the environment and desires to integrate environmental accountability into all district programs and operations.”
While serving on the Board of Trustees, Andy Mason led an effort to strengthen the policy’s stance on tree removals. As part of the update that took place in 2020, the district protected three native tree species, coastal live oaks, pacific coast redwoods and coastal bay laurels, while also requiring an arborist conduct an assessment before trees of 10 inches in diameter or larger are removed and that native plant specific are given preference when new trees are being planted.
The removal was part of a project to spend more than $41 million on upgrades at Allen Elementary School, including building a new multipurpose room, kindergarten wing, classrooms, library, administrative building, cafeteria and play areas. The project is in its second leg with about 80% of the work complete since breaking ground in June of 2021.
While work is moving steadily along, it hasn’t been without errors. In August, it came to Mason’s attention that four heritage trees that were supposed to be protected were accidentally removed.
“I want to acknowledge the district for replanting trees but I want them to also acknowledge that something has gone wrong here and that should be corrected, but that should be public to the community,” Mason said. “I just think a broader explanation of what happened is needed, just a reminder of how sensitive the ecological systems are and once you lose an 80 beautiful oak tree in your neighborhood, that’s a big deal.”
Matt Duffy, San Bruno Park School District superintendent, acknowledged the trees, two of which were live oaks, had been removed. The contractor will bear the cost of replacing the trees, Duffy said, noting a total of 10 new oak trees will be planted on campus.
“Unfortunately, four trees were removed inadvertently during construction,” Duffy said in an email. “I have worked actively to ensure our community knows the plan through both emails and a larger community meeting held in the fall around the school construction plan.”
While he appreciates that the district is ensuring the trees are being replaced, Mason said his main concern now is about taking accountability and publicly communicating about the matter. Rather than lightly touching on the issue, Mason said he’d like to see the district either hold a public meeting or issue some sort of communication about how the trees were removed, what plans are to replace the trees and how similar incidents will be prevented in the future.
Speaking as a former trustee, he also acknowledged that district officials are tasked with managing a variety of important issues, calling it a “balancing act.” It’s also important though to lead by example, he said.
“The trees represent a connection to the native ecology but also a connection between students and their native ecology,” Mason said. “It’s important that kids see we value these things and we also want them to value these things as well. It’s also an ode to the indigenous past of California, that this is a broader ecosystem and that we’ve made so many disruptions. It’s important to give back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.