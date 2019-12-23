San Bruno school officials are pursuing a deal to sell a former school campus used as a driving range to a home builder, as the district continues an effort to reconfigure its operations.
The district Board of Trustees agreed Wednesday, Dec. 11, to move ahead with an arrangement to sell the San Bruno Golf Center, at 2101 Sneath Lane, site to Pulte Home Corporation.
Though details on the deal are light because the decision was made in closed session, board President Teri Chavez said the proposal was selected because it was the highest purchase price offered and the developer’s vision aligns with the zoning in the area.
“Among the 13 proposals received, that was determined to be the most desirable offer,” said Chavez, who added more details on the proposal will be available next month when officials stand to ratify the decision.
District officials also weighed final proposals during the meeting from residential builders D.R. Horton, Presidio Development Partners and SummerHill Homes.
Chavez said the proposals ranged in development density and some sought to lease the land, but officials preferred Pulte’s offer to buy the 21-acre property and build single-family homes, in alignment with much of the surrounding neighborhood.
The decision is a natural progression of a choice in August by officials to seek requests for proposals at the former Engvall Elementary School campus.
It also advances a process initiated when officials agreed to announce the property as surplus, making it eligible for other uses. The site at the gate to Crestmoor Canyon is currently rented by the driving range, but school officials reserved the right to purchase the remaining value on the lease if alternative uses are preferred.
The opportunity to consider new uses for the former Engvall campus, closed in 1989, aligns with similar efforts by officials to sell or lease other district properties. Officials agreed late last year to sell the recently-shuttered El Crystal Elementary School for $13.5 million to the Stratford School, which also leases the former Crestmoor Elementary School campus.
El Crystal Elementary School was closed as part of a pivot by officials away from a system built around neighborhood schools to a regional one with larger campuses. Officials are hopeful the transformation will free the district from the budget constraints which have hamstrung operations for years.
The revenue generated by the sale will help pay toward the rebuild of existing facilities which need to be revamped and improved to accommodate more students, as it can only pay toward facility needs and not operations. Officials will use the sales money in tandem with the $79 million raised by a bond measure.
The El Crystal Elementary School site is not the only school with a murky future, as officials agreed earlier this year Rollingwood Elementary School could be sold or leased too. The timeline for the campus has yet to be determined though.
Why was this done in closed session? Bakersfield is getting sued over a simmilar closed session decision. What is the anticipated liability that allowed this to be in closed session yet still reported?
