The San Bruno City Council voted to allow only one cannabis storefront in the city and again restricted any from being downtown.
In January, the City Council approved an amendment to reduce the number of cannabis retail stores allowed in the city from three to one and increase its distribution centers from one to two. The council decided to further restrict possible cannabis locations at the Shops at Tanforan site and all of downtown.
The ordinance went back to the Planning Commission in February where it rejected the amendment with one official calling it disingenuous, and lacking an explanation. However, the final decision fell on the council during a Tuesday, March 28, meeting where the council was split in its decision to approve the amended ordinance, 3-2. The final decision ultimately went against the Planning Commission’s recommendation. One of the issues, the downtown area, was brought up again by Councilmember Tom Hamilton who believes bringing cannabis stores to the area would ignite more foot traffic and revenue for the city.
“The vast majority of the downtown is already excluded and I am just throwing a Hail Mary to get the north end of the downtown corridor to not be excluded,” said Hamilton as he asked the council to amend the ordinance. He argued it would be near Caltrain and could get visitors to stop for cannabis and potentially patronize other businesses.
Ultimately, he was met with resistance by Mayor Rico Medina and councilmembers Michael Salazar and Sandy Alvarez who wanted to keep the downtown safe from children.
State rules prohibit dispensaries and distribution centers from opening within 600 feet of schools, day cares and youth centers and the city added parks to the list.
“Children do not get into dispensaries, children do not get into casinos,” Councilmember Marty Medina said.
Also echoing Hamilton, Medina said merchants in the downtown would say one of the biggest issues is lack of foot traffic and thought cannabis could be the cure.
Regardless, the council voted against it.
Previously, the council was split over the number of retail stores it would allow. While Salazar believed a public health study he found showed one store for 19,000 people was substantial, Hamilton pointed out the study was per store not business, meaning it didn’t include delivery services.
Aligning with the study, the city will have one store for its 40,000 residents, not one store for 19,000 people.
Hamilton said, he is concerned if the council chooses amend the ordinance to allow another store in the future, it will mean another three month process of hearings.
