Wi-Fi is being enabled on the 800 series articulated buses, with the entire SamTrans fleet expected to be online by February 2022, according to transit officials.

Passengers will be able to use Wi-Fi free of charge, simply by connecting to SamTrans-Wi-Fi after boarding the bus. Current bandwidth limits video streaming, however passengers will be able to text, email, browse the internet, access social media and play games, according to SamTrans.

“The modern world is an interconnected world,” SamTrans Board Chair Charles Stone said in a press release. “Having onboard WiFi will help SamTrans riders to stay connected while riding, making our service even more valuable to those who rely on it. This is another reason SamTrans is the best ride wherever you’re going in San Mateo County.”

