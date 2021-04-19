The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors will consider adopting a resolution on Tuesday to increase support for restaurants, breweries and wineries that have been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
If the resolution is approved, funding for the Restaurant, Brewery and Winery Relief Program will increase by $80,000. The money will be distributed to eight eligible establishments in unincorporated areas of San Mateo County.
Created by the county in January, the $2.3 million relief program allows businesses to apply for grants of up to $10,000.
