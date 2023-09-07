A Redwood City parolee with a long criminal record was sentenced to 16 months in state prison, Wednesday, Sept. 6, for making felony threats to two people in February, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Jose Gaytan, 31, of Redwood City, got in the face of a victim at a Redwood City park around noon Feb. 26. The victim called his uncle who met him at a Redwood City shopping center. The defendant showed up staring and yelling expletives threatening the victims. Gaytan stopped his car and approached the victim’s uncle challenging him to a fight and indicating he had a gun. A nearby witness heard the altercation and called the police, according to the DA’s Office.
