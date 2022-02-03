The effects of greenhouse gas emissions from cars, increased tree counts and safety in older housing units were among key concerns for members of Redwood City’s Housing and Human Concerns Committee and Planning Commission who met for a joint meeting on an update to the city’s Housing Element.
As cities move to update their Housing Elements, a state-mandated process that requires jurisdictions to identify where new housing could be accommodated and how they intend to encourage residential growth, they must also update their environmental justice and safety elements.
Lisa Brownfield, director of planning services with the consulting firm MIG Inc., said the current process is focusing on updating portions of the city’s existing general plan that are being affected by changes in state law like wildfire risks, climate change and adaptation, sea-level rise and air quality.
Staff and the consultant team outlined six high-level environmental justice goals for improving conditions in underserved areas of the city that include minimizing impacts from solid and hazardous waste to public health and the environment, reducing traffic density and improving air quality, producing and preserving affordable housing, protecting renters and promoting civic engagement.
But Elan Scheinman, a member of the Housing and Humans Concerns Committee, argued the city should also be addressing earthquake risks and issues with safety and health concerns in aging homes like proper filtration, mold and broken-down appliances.
Brownfield said community members did not raise similar specific concerns during a focus group of 26 residents in December while Eric Holloway, also with MIG Inc., noted some of Scheinman’s concerns would be addressed through their goal to preserve affordable housing and to protect renters.
“That somewhat surprise me that it wasn’t a concern. I certainly am concerned about it,” Scheinman said, noting earthquakes rank as a greater concern to him than wildfires. “They seem super important to me.”
Planning Commissioner Isabella Chu echoed comments made by public speaker and city resident Mike Dunham which called for the city to reconsider placing new housing along busy corridors like El Camino Real.
The street travels through a number of cities throughout the Peninsula and has been considered a key transit corridor to build along during the recent Housing Element update. But Chu argued that without other pedestrian and bicycle improvements, the city would be placing vulnerable residents in potential danger.
“If we make highways true transportation corridors and reduce exposure to driving that could be wonderful places to live. If there were transit and bicycles, pedestrians and restaurants, they’d be a delight,” Chu said, noting large streets like El Camino Real are technically highways. “If they’re big, busy, wide, dangerous, polluted roads that’s a bad place to live.”
Similarly, Planning Commissioner Filip Carnogorac suggested safe routes to schools be better highlighted given that school campuses have recently been closed in underserved areas of Redwood City, forcing students to travel further for classes.
Additional notes included a suggestion that staff reconsiders goal number three which aims to encourage outdoor physical activity by maintaining and improving parks and other recreational facilities and creating safe pedestrian paths and routes. HHC Committee Vice Chair Kate Adams Hiester argued the goal seemed disconnected from the objectives.
And Committee Member Ray Brown said more emphasis should be placed on planting trees in underserved communities to help with noise and environmental pollutants, a suggestion supported by Carnogorac who also highlighted the need to reduce the use of gas-powered leaf blowers and lawnmowers.
“The easiest thing we can do it seems is to plant more trees. That’s the least expensive and they improve a neighborhood. They make people feel good,” Brown said.
The two governing bodies will meet again Feb. 15 to discuss goals, policies and programs laid out in the Housing Element with additional community outreach to follow and further updates anticipated by early summer.
Staff was asked to return with more information on how they and the consultant team intend to conduct the outreach given that a plan has not been decided on after disruptions caused by the most recent surge in COVID-19.
