Plans to establish a public ferry station in Redwood City were moved forward Wednesday morning after a financial feasibility study was accepted by the Redwood City Port Commission.
The study was completed by the engineering and construction firm CDM Smith and found that adding the station through the Water Emergency Transportation Authority, which runs other ferries in the Bay, would be feasible after looking at needs for alternate transportation routes and upkeep costs.
Consultants were asked to assess the project on five criteria, whether the proposal was consistent with Redwood City and WETA plans, if demand could be accommodated and a facility practically built, if farebox revenue would be sufficient and other funds available and if user benefits would outweigh public investments and costs. CDM Smith consultants affirmed all five areas, concluding ridership would grow over time.
Under the vision plan, two routes would be added to the existing WETA system connecting the Port of Redwood City to San Francisco and Oakland ports. The terminal would be located along the Westpoint Slough either on the north where two boats could be docked at once or the west side which would cost less to develop. Existing WETA stations stand in the cities of San Francisco, Alameda, Oakland, South San Francisco, Vallejo, and last year’s addition of Richmond.
The new San Francisco route would have a total of eight daily trips and the Oakland route would have six, requiring the acquisition of at least two 320-passenger vessels at roughly $16 million each. Annual operating expenses would range from nearly $13 million in early years to more than $17 million 10 years into the service. Initial annual revenue from the service is projected to be $7.7 million, growing over 10 years to $13 million.
With projected revenue falling short of expenses, $4 million to $5 million in subsidies would be required to run the service. Funds for capital related costs could potentially be sourced from various tax streams and a 2018 voter supported bridge toll increase through WETA. Other grant opportunities would also be pursued. Additional costs would accrue as agencies invested in last-mile shuttles to and from the port.
During public comment, concerns were raised around the potential environmental effect of the station, including the potential erosion of sediment, disruption to endangered habitats and the deposit of landfill on the nearby Cargill Salt Ponds.
In a letter from the Sierra Club Loma Prieta Chapter, representatives said the project was not economically viable and would further contribute to greenhouse gas emissions. The letter also questions whether private ferry services would operate out of the port and noted speed control is difficult to manage.
Dan Ponti, with Redwood City Neighbors United, said in a letter that the group is not opposed to the ferry plans but is concerned with wording in the study that implies future residential development in the area. The city’s General Plan, a blueprint of what residents would like the city to look like as adopted in 2010, zoned land around the port for commercial and industrial uses. Ponti suggested accepting the study could be seen as an attempt to change the guiding document.
Port Commissioner Ralph Garcia agreed with the development concerns raised by the organizations, noting that mixing residential development in commercially zoned areas can lead to conflict.
“Unless we get out of industrial industries out here, I’m not sure housing is appropriate … because that’s when fights begin to happen,” said Garcia, who previously served 10 years on the Redwood City Planning Commission.
Commission Chair Lorianna Kastrop noted that the commission was not voting on a policy change and was only being asked to accept the document findings to which they would not be bound. Next, the City Council will consider accepting the study findings during its Dec. 21 meeting. In coming years a business plan and environmental review will be completed with a projected 2024 launch.
If the project moves forward in its envisioned state, the Port of Redwood City would host the first stop south of the city of South San Francisco to be incorporated into the WETA ferry system.
Kastrop shared her appreciation for the commission moving the project forward, highlighting safety benefits the ferry would provide in case of an earthquake. While roads and bridges would be closed for safety inspection, first responders would still have access to the ferry.
“Acceptance of the study is long overdue,” said Kastrop, calling the move a “milestone,” for the city.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 106
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.