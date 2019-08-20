Two people were being rescued Tuesday evening from the ocean south of Half Moon Bay following a plane crash, U.S. Coast Guard officials said.
As of 6:45 p.m., the air station at Coast Sector San Francisco and Coast Guard Sector Monterey had responded.
Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Chris Greenwood said a helicopter had been dispatched with a rescue swimmer on board.
A Coast Guard crew had a visual on two people in the water, Greenwood said. The plane, a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza, sank, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
