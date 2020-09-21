Peninsula Clean Energy said Monday that it will make $1.5 million in bill credits available for up to 6,000 small businesses affected by the novel coronavirus pandemic.
About 12,000 energy customers are potentially eligible for the credits, according to Peninsula Clean Energy. Businesses must have no more than two accounts in their name to qualify for the $250 bill credit.
The energy provider will also make a $50,000 donation to the San Mateo Credit Union Community Fund for the purpose of supporting small businesses during the pandemic.
Peninsula Clean Energy plans to send letters to eligible businesses with information about how to apply for a bill credit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.