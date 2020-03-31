Residents enrolled in the CARE or FERA programs should expect to see a $100 credit applied to their accounts for the month of April due to a unanimous decision made Thursday by the Peninsula Clean Energy’s Board of Directors.
The one-time grant will impact approximately 30,000 San Mateo County customers struggling and potentially out of work due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
Peninsula Clean Energy was launched by San Mateo County in partnership with all its cities to provide electricity that is 100% greenhouse gas free by 2021 and 100% renewable by 2025. CARE provides a 20% discount for gas and electricity while FERA provides an 18% discount for electricity alone. No action is necessary for those already enrolled in the programs and anyone interested in the discounts can apply through the PG&E website. Go to peninsulacleanenergy.com to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.