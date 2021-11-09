A fire displaced three residents of a home Monday morning on the 200 block of Gateway Drive in Pacifica.
Crews from the North County Fire Authority responded to an 11:26 a.m. report of the fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy black smoke coming from the second floor of the two-story, single-family home, as well as heavy smoke when they entered the house on the first floor.
Crews found no one needing rescue inside the house and were able to contain the fire, remaining on scene for three hours to perform mop up operations.
The three residents of the home were unharmed and found their own housing arrangements.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
