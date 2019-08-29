Caltrans and the city of Pacifica on Wednesday celebrated the completion of the repaving of a stretch of state Highway 1 and the replacement of a pedestrian overpass.
The agency finished paving a 10-mile section of state Highway 1 in March, with guardrail work continuing through May.
The new pedestrian overpass, which spans Highway 1 and connects an eastside shopping center to the Westside civic center in the Sharp Park neighborhood in Pacifica, opened in April.
Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony was scheduled to coincide with the completion of the landscaping surrounding the overpass, according to Caltrans.
“Like many residents of Pacifica, I’m thrilled with this addition to our infrastructure,” said Pacifica Mayor Sue Vaterlaus in a written statement.
“I can tell you it’s a joy to ride on the new pavement. The old overcrossing served us for years, but it was rusted and blighted. The new overcrossing is, by comparison, beautiful, strong, and will serve the needs of our citizens for years, including those with disabilities, as an important pedestrian connection between East and West Sharp Park,” Vaterlaus said.
The repaving project cost $12.5 million, and the pedestrian overpass cost $3.5 million to replace, according to Caltrans.
