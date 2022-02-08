For the third year in a row, the Pacific Coast Dream Machines Show will be canceled, organizers announced.
The show, which features various types of cars, flying machines and contraptions, serves as a fundraiser for the Coastside Adult Day Health Center, which also organizes the show. The show was originally slated for April 24 at the Half Moon Bay Airport.
In 2020 and 2021, the show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, organizers said they canceled it after airport officials told them that a significant part of the airport field that would have been used for the show was being used for cultivation and farming instead.
According to the organizers’ announcement, “changing everything to scale down the event to fit into what remains of the event’s allocated airport space would result in much higher cost, added complexity and a Dream Machines Show that would not approach the high standard or fundraising success that has been established over the last 30 years.”
More information about the show and the cancellation is available online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/30th-pacific-coast-dream-machines-show-the-coolest-show-on-earth-tickets-217273048537.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.