daily journal local public safety generic logo

A portion of Pacific Avenue in San Mateo was closed through Thursday night as crews with PG&E replaced an electric pole that was destroyed in a vehicle crash, police said.

Around 9:20 a.m., police said the solo-vehicle crash had knocked out power to the city’s Village neighborhood. The incident prompted police to close Pacific Boulevard from Otay Avenue to Antioch Drive.

Around 4 p.m., police estimated Pacific Boulevard would remain closed through midnight.

In addition to vehicle traffic, Pacific Boulevard was also be closed to pedestrian traffic. Drivers and pedestrians were being asked to use alternate routes.

According to PG&E, 85 customers in the area were without power and crews were working to repair the damage and restore power quickly.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription