A portion of Pacific Avenue in San Mateo was closed through Thursday night as crews with PG&E replaced an electric pole that was destroyed in a vehicle crash, police said.
Around 9:20 a.m., police said the solo-vehicle crash had knocked out power to the city’s Village neighborhood. The incident prompted police to close Pacific Boulevard from Otay Avenue to Antioch Drive.
Around 4 p.m., police estimated Pacific Boulevard would remain closed through midnight.
In addition to vehicle traffic, Pacific Boulevard was also be closed to pedestrian traffic. Drivers and pedestrians were being asked to use alternate routes.
According to PG&E, 85 customers in the area were without power and crews were working to repair the damage and restore power quickly.
