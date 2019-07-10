San Mateo County will have new voting technology for its Nov. 5 elections.
The county Board of Supervisors approved a contract Tuesday with Dominion Voting Systems for the system.
Each voting center will have multiple voting stations that include a touch-screen tablet and a printer. Instead of the tablet storing voters’ selections electronically, voters will individually print their ballot inside of their booth that they will turn in to a ballot box.
The new voting system is not connected to the Internet at any time. Voting stations will also be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
According to the county, this is the first update to its voting technology since 2006.
“This system will provide voters with a faster, more intuitive, more accessible voting experience,” said Mark Church, chief elections officer and assessor-county clerk-recorder.
San Mateo County currently has more than 400,000 registered voters. That number is expected to increase over the next year in anticipation of the March presidential primary and the 2020 presidential election.
