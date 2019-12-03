Belmont will soon get a few new retailers, including a pizzeria and gym, as part of a recently completed residential development on El Camino Real.
Developer Sares Regis Monday announced Apizza, Row House, a boutique fitness studio, and a Bank of America branch will be the tenants of a 4,900-square-foot retail building at the corner of El Camino Real and Davey Glen Road in the City Center neighborhood.
Row House opened in September and has been well received by the community, according to Sares Regis, while Apizza and Bank of America are in the midst of securing the necessary city permits and will open some time in 2020.
The retail building is part of The Ashton, a four-story luxury condominium complex at 400 El Camino Real that opened in 2018 and has since sold all of its 74 market-rate units. The site is near Highway 101 and within walking distance of the city’s Caltrain station.
“We’re grateful that we have been able to enliven El Camino Real with the addition of new retail and housing,” Jeff Smith, senior vice president of residential development at Sares Regis said in a press release. “As we hand off this retail center, we’re confident that these businesses will thrive and become a true amenity to the existing neighborhood and the new residents and guests of The Ashton.”
Apizza, which has an existing location in San Francisco, is an affordable pizzeria offering creative pies with unexpected ingredients, including cbd oil, impossible burger and sausage and poached egg, according to its website. The business shares owners with bakery chain La Boulangerie and frozen yogurt chain Loving Cup, also located throughout San Francisco.
Row House describes itself as a “boutique fitness concept that is revolutionizing the way people view indoor rowing,” according to its website. Founded in New York, the chain has over 250 locations slated to open throughout the country and in Canada.
“We had always targeted neighborhood serving retail on this corner of El Camino Real,” Smith said. “The hard corner at Davey Glen was designed to be a great food use and we were able to bring Apizza to Belmont, a great new pizza concept out of San Francisco. Bank of America completed the space with a nice service to the area.”
The Ashton broke ground in 2016 and sits on a 2-acre site previously occupied by a 7-Eleven, bank, several smaller commercial tenants and large parking lot. The city received about $1.6 million in affordable housing in-lieu fees plus $1.94 million in park impact fees from the development.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.