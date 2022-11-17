Leslie Arroyo has been named as the city’s new deputy city manager after serving as the South San Francisco’s communication director since 2015.
“Leslie is an integral part of our executive management team and has consistently taken on increasingly more important and complex tasks and roles over her eight years with the City” South San Francisco City Manager Mike Futrell said in a press release. “She is a leader who has earned the respect of her peers and the City Council and will excel as the new deputy city manager.”
As communications director, Arroyo lead all efforts to modernize and expand the city’s communication efforts, including social media on all platforms along with written and video outreach efforts, facilitating continued transparency and openness. As deputy city manager, Arroyo will have responsibility over the city’s equity and social justice initiatives, including management of the new Equity and Public Safety Commission, as well as leading community outreach efforts and multi-departmental initiatives, while continue her role leading communication efforts in the city.
Arroyo has more than 25 years of combined private and public sector experience, including as a consultant for Accenture, a television news reporter and anchor and in public relations.
Arroyo has a Bachelor of Science degree in management, with an emphasis in marketing and communications from the University of Minnesota’s Carlson School of Management and a master’s degree in business administration from San Francisco State University.
