Sequoia Union High School District officials blessed establishment of a new charter high school, despite deep reservations raised regarding the sustainability and viability of the proposal.
The Sequoia Union High School District Board of Trustees unanimously approved the petition to create a new high school accommodating students from the KIPP charter organization.
Board President Georgia Jack said the decision Wednesday, Sept. 25, was made unenthusiastically, as she attempted to balance her concerns against the limited authority of officials to deny charter petitions.
“My hands are tied and I’m being forced by the approval to go against the best interests of my employees, my district and my community,” said Jack. “And I find that highly objectionable.”
State education code favors establishment of charter schools, and denials from local school boards can be appealed to higher agencies which often overrule in favor of allowing the petition. To that end, Sequoia officials voted against establishment of the Oxford Day Academy petition in 2016, only to see that decision reversed in an appeal to the San Mateo County Board of Education.
Recognizing dissenting officials are at a great disadvantage, Jack said she cast her vote “unwillingly, unhappily and under duress.”
KIPP, an acronym for Knowledge Is Power Program, is the nation’s largest charter organization with elementary and middle school sites in Redwood City and East Palo Alto. Advocates for the high school claimed establishment is necessary to allow the school community to continue their education in a familiar environment that they deeply value and appreciate.
While enrollment is open to all students, KIPP is widely recognized for serving students from low-income communities. A district report indicated KIPP is pursuing plans to open the facility at 1039 Garden St. in East Palo Alto.
Joel Portillo, president of the school, expressed his enthusiasm over the board’s decision.
“I’m still super hyped about it and just looking forward to begin the work,” said Portillo. The school is slated to open next year with an expected enrollment of 180 students.
Among the variety of concerns harbored by Jack, she questioned whether the new high school will be able to meet its enrollment goals — noting the dwindling student population issues plaguing other district charters.
She also recognized fears raised by members of East Palo Alto Academy, another district charter, regarding the potential harm of opening the KIPP site only a short distance away.
Yet despite her laundry list of concerns, Jack ultimately determined opposition was unsustainable.
“The law does not allow me to decline this petition for any of these reasons,” she said.
Recognizing the challenges raised by officials, Portillo said he is committed to proving the doubters wrong by building a thriving place for kids to learn and grow.
“Now the real job begins,” he said.
