Standing in the halls of the U.S. Capitol, San Mateo County’s new congressional representative, Kevin Mullin, can feel the gravity of the job.
The “son of South San Francisco” was selected by voters in November to fight for their interests at the federal level and it’s a role he said he’s proud and ready to take on.
“I’m in awe of the opportunity in front of me,” Mullin, D-San Mateo, said. “There’s a certain reverence here about where I am and what this place means in terms of the history of this country, the democracy we all hold so dear.”
Mullin, 52, has risen through the political ranks, first as a South San Francisco councilmember, serving the city in which he was born and raised, and then in the state Legislature, earning the title speaker pro tem in the state Assembly.
His decades of political and legislative experience had also earned him the support of other established leaders when Mullin announced his bid to represent California’s 15th congressional district, encompassing much of San Mateo County east of Interstate 280. Jackie Speier, who occupied the seat at the time, notably threw her full support behind Mullin, a former staffer of hers early on in his political career.
Going into Congress, Mullin knew some things would be different. During his time in state politics, he helped lead a Democratic supermajority with the party running the state Senate and Assembly and often holding the governorship. Now, Mullin is a junior legislator sworn into a body currently run by Republicans who gained a slim majority in November.
‘Anything but standard’
But Mullin’s first week in office was more abnormal than anticipated, or, as Mullin put it, “anything but standard.” Before Mullin and his fellow newly elected representatives could be sworn in, they needed to first select a speaker.
The Republican majority meant someone from their caucus would likely lead the chamber. Most expected U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield, to be chosen for the role. McCarthy, who served with Mullin’s father, the late Gene Mullin, in the state Assembly, would end up becoming speaker but not before 15 rounds of votes, numerous negotiation meetings with 20 Republican holdouts and a physical confrontation on the House floor.
Four days into the house speaker selection process — historically, speakers have been elected with one round of votes — Mullin and others were sworn into office on Saturday morning, at 2 a.m. East Coast time.
“My first week, that introduction to Congress was definitely a chaotic and confusing one given the Republican leadership struggle. It’s been interesting to see some of the extremism on display, frankly,” Mullin said. “This fringe group was holding the party hostage and the Congress hostage and we’re still getting a sense of what those demands will mean for the House.”
Before the chaos, the divided front at the federal level — President Joe Biden, a Democrat, currently sits in the White House with a Democrat-controlled Senate and Republican-controlled House — stirred up doubts much will be accomplished in the next two years.
Getting to work
The two political parties diverge greatly ideologically and that divide was put front and center with the first issue to be brought to a vote on the House floor. In a 220-210 vote, nearly right down party lines, Republicans approved the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, a bill that would mandate that doctors provide an infant born during an abortion be given the same level of care that would be administered to a baby born at the same gestation age.
Mullin called the move “symbolic over substance” and accused the Republican caucus of wanting to take the nation back in time. But Mullin also asserted that Biden and the Democrat-controlled Senate will serve as a buffer to partisan Republican legislation.
Still, Mullin has reiterated on the campaign trail, late into election night and during an interview this week that he is willing and committed to working across the aisle with any reasonable Republican. One key area he believes can be a unity builder for California legislators are the effects of recent storms that have caused major infrastructure damage up and down the state.
“I’m going to go out of my way to remain optimistic that Mr. McCarthy will follow through on some of his pledges on bipartisanship,” Mullin said. “Storm damage doesn’t care about political party. This actually presents an opportunity right out of the gate to work across party aisle to get the federal resources to deal with the unpredictability of the climate and the boom bust nature of the state’s weather.”
Mullin is still working on forming his legislative package and isn’t quite ready to release details yet but did say he has his eyes set on two committee assignments — the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and Engineering and Commerce Committee.
Landing those assignments will be tough as a freshman, Mullin acknowledged, but he’s determined to fight for positions that allow him to work on issues with direct impact on his district and the needs of his constituency.
Since being sworn in, Mullin has participated in an orientation for freshmen members in Philadelphia, taken an official portrait, started settling into his new Capitol office and meeting with fellow Bay Area officials — U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, and U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto.
Mullin lauded both of the senior members and said he was happy to have such strong partnerships with his legislative neighbors. He shared his hopes to reinstitute regular bipartisan meetings of all California representatives to find areas of common ground.
Pinch-me moments
The past two weeks have also been filled with what Mullin described as pinch-me moments. The halls he now walks, he said, were once the stomping ground of historical greats like presidents Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy.
It’s a feeling he said he hopes he never loses because it serves as a reminder of the important task voters have bestowed upon him.
“None of it is lost on me. Yet, I’m also aware of the fact that this is year 25 for me in terms of my political involvement and I really do feel ready to be here and ready to have a seat at the table,” Mullin said. “When I sat with my California colleagues, I felt I belonged at the table and I think that’s a good thing for my district.”
