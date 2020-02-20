A 48-year-old man, who prosecutors say misrepresented himself as a licensed contractor to four different homeowners before fleeing to the East Coast where he hid for more than two years, faces up to 16 months in state prison after his guilty pleas Wednesday.
Matthew Sean Breen of Montara pleaded no contest to two counts of contracting without a license and one count of a fraudulent check.
He will be sentenced April 9.
Three of the homeowners were on the coastside and the fourth in San Mateo.
Breen began home improvement projects in 2016 and 2017 but abandoned the jobs midway, making off with the victims money, prosecutors said.
He ran up a tab at a local hardware store and then bounced a check for payment of that bill, according to prosecutors.
Losses to victims were several hundred thousand dollars, said prosecutors.
Breen fled to the East Coast in July 2017 and remained in hiding for over two years, prosecutors said.
He was apprehended in Massachusetts, where he faced charges for resisting with arresting officers, and then extradited back to San Mateo County, prosecutors said.
Breen is in custody on $400,000 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.