The Gateway at Millbrae Station transformed a 9-acre BART parking lot into what the developer anticipates to be a bustling community hub that will offer hundreds of jobs and homes for the city.
Michael Van Every, Republic Urban Properties president and managing partner, said the nine-year journey from concept to build was worth every second and he hopes to see the space thrive into a community-oriented destination where people from outside the city will come to visit.
“I think three words sum it up, live, work and play,” Van Every said. “I think every developer who does a mixed-use project has those three words in their mind as an end result.”
The project was proposed to the city in 2011, it was selected in 2013 and started construction in 2019, Van Every said.
“I don’t think a project of this magnitude could take any other course, the vision of this project was always on paper but the relationship with the city and BART was refining the details, but I think we did it as fast as we could,” Van Every said.
One of the most exciting aspects, he added, is the affordability. The four-building development will provide 400 apartment units, 80 of which are veteran-preferred affordable housing for very low and low incomes. An additional 20 units will be offered to medium-income families in a different building, Van Every said.
The mixed-use development is a one-stop shop for people who live, commute or visit the city, he added.
It features a 157,000-square-foot office building. Across from the office building is a 320-unit housing complex. Centered between both buildings is a ground floor promenade that will provide more than 44,000 square feet of retail space, according to a press release.
Van Every said he is hoping to add a small market or grocery store. However, there are already plans for a fitness center. There’s been talks with banks and corporate quick stop retailers like Starbucks Coffee and Jamba Juice to rent retail spaces, he said, something quick and easy for passersby to grab lunch or a drink as they wait for transit.
Of the 400 total housing units, 20% are already occupied. When the units are eventually filled, Van Every said there will be around 2,000 people on the property. The property will be able to house more than 3,000 people, which includes the 164-room Marriott Residence Inn Hotel that is already open.
The Rollins, situated on the northeast side of the property, will be where the 80-unit veteran-preferred and affordable units will be housed. The complex offers studios, ranging from 424 to 477 square feet, and 613-square-foot one-bedroom units. The units are offered for various income levels and the monthly rents range from $978 to $2,097. The maximum income is $78,300 for a one-person household and $100,680 for a three-person household. Affordable housing wait list is run through the county and the city of Millbrae and applicants are referred to John Stewart Company at the Rollins. The complex offers a community room, laundry facilities, bike storage, fitness room, outdoor patio with barbecue and outdoor furniture for the residents to use, according to the Rollins website.
“Our goal is to make this as dense as we can to support the BART Station and Millbrae and to make Millbrae a better place,” Van Every said.
Mayor Ann Schneider said the development is a huge step for her hometown.
“In Millbrae, this is life changing and a place where we can have public gatherings and musical events,” Schneider said. “Isn’t it lovely when a plan comes together?”
