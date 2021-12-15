The Menlo Park Fire Protection District Board of Directors will be asked to appoint Mark Lorenzen as the next district’s next chief next week.
Lorenzen has nearly 31 years of dedicated service with the Ventura County Fire Department where he spent the last decade as chief. He is anticipated to begin his service as the Menlo Park district’s fire chief in early February 2022.
The district’s Board of Directors at its meeting Dec. 21 will also appoint an acting fire chief to serve until the arrival of Lorenzen since the current interim chief, Mike Shaffer, is scheduled to retire Dec. 30.
The Menlo Park Fire Protection District covers Menlo Park, East Palo Alto, Atherton and some unincorporated areas of San Mateo County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.