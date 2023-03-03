A Menlo Park city employee was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing several laptop computers and selling them online, according to the city.
Rafael Carbajal Sanchez, an information technology specialist in Menlo Park’s information technology division, was arrested after an investigation that began in early February and prompted the city to put him on administrative leave.
Carbajal Sanchez was eventually arrested on suspicion of grand theft and embezzlement and was booked into San Mateo County Jail, city officials said.
“Clearly, this employee is entitled to the rights afforded by our legal system; however, these allegations are extremely troubling,” City Manager Justin Murphy said in a news release. “All city employees have a responsibility to be good stewards of public resources and our community’s trust. As soon as we became aware of this matter, we referred the case to police for a thorough investigation.”
