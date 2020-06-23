A man who died in a crash on State Route 92 in San Mateo last weekend has been identified by the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office as 22-year-old Castro Valley resident Anthony Paguaga.
The crash was reported at 1:01 a.m. Saturday on eastbound State Route 92 at the southbound El Camino Real connector, according to the California Highway Patrol.
A GoFundMe account created at https://www.gofundme.com/f/r4k9e-funeral-cost to raise money for Paguaga’s family had raised more than $9,200 as of Tuesday morning.
The GoFundMe page described Paguaga as a “beloved son, brother, cousin.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.