A man accused of following a woman home to her apartment complex and assaulting her husband during a confrontation has been sentenced to 12 years in state prison, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.
Curtis Peters of San Mateo followed a woman to her apartment complex on Ellsworth Avenue, and while wandering around the complex, the woman’s husband confronted the man and told him to leave, prosecutors said. Peters charged and attacked the man, and after punching and kicking him, he told the man he would kill his family if he called the police, prosecutors said. Peters was found the next day and was arrested. He is a convicted sex offender facing a second strike case, prosecutors said. He has credit for close to two years of time served.
