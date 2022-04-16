A 28-year-old man found guilty of stabbing two people to death along Skyline Boulevard in 2019 was sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole Friday, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Malik Dosouqi stabbed 32-year-old Abdulmalek Nasher on June 17, 2019, and 31-year-old John Sione Pekipaki the next day. Dosouqi lured Nasher, a cab driver, to Skyline Boulevard, where he murdered him with a large knife. A Sheriff’s Office deputy found Nasher’s body at 11:09 p.m. in a dirt area west of Skyline Boulevard and just north of Reids Roost Road. Dosouqi then called for a tow truck to the site and stabbed Pekipaki. Officers arrested Dosouqi after he fled and nearly ran over officers with his car. Evidence showed the crimes were premeditated and that he lured the two men up a dark stretch on Skyline Boulevard, prosecutors said.
The sentencing ends a long court case that started in 2019. Court-appointed doctors found Dosouqi incompetent to stand trial in 2019. He spent around six months at Napa State Hospital, after which doctors restored him to competency. His court trial lasted for seven days after starting March 7 of this year. He was sentenced April 15 following statements from the victim’s families.
