A man arrested for attempted murder in San Carlos for allegedly shooting a man who tried to enter his girlfriend’s apartment has had those charges dropped and instead faces illegal gun charges, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Edward John Smith, 44, is accused of going over to his girlfriend’s apartment complex on the 600 block of Cedar Street at 9:30 p.m. April 1 to talk with her. He thought she might leave him for another man, the DA’s Office said.
While they were both in the girlfriend’s room, another man, the victim, came by and tried to enter the room. However, both Smith and the girlfriend told him to go away. The DA’s Office said Smith claims he allegedly shot the man in the forearm when the man opened a window near the door because Smith thought he had a knife.
The victim claimed Smith reached out through the window and shot him outside the apartment, prosecutors said. Smith then left the apartment complex and allegedly threw away the gun in a lagoon. The victim went to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Prosecutors said the DA’s Office could not prove whose story was true and decided not to proceed with attempted murder charges. Because Smith has six previous felony convictions, he is not allowed to have a gun and was charged with illegal gun possession. Smith’s next court date is May 3.
