A Belmont man died from injuries sustained in a house fire that ignited Tuesday afternoon on Chula Vista Drive, according to the San Mateo Coroner’s Office.
Walter O’Dell, 71, succumbed to his injuries Wednesday after being airlifted to a hospital the day before.
Firefighters responded at 3:06 p.m. to a fire reported in the 1500 block of Chula Vista Drive, with initial reports indicating someone was possibly trapped.
O’Dell was located at a neighbor’s house and was transported by helicopter to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center.
Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 45 minutes after it caused an estimated $125,000 in damage to the structure. Three people were displaced as a result of the fire, and its cause is under investigation.
Fire Marshal Robert Marshall said initial reports of an explosion being the cause or result of the fire are not true, adding that the incident is not being treated as suspicious.
The San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department serves the cities of San Mateo, Foster City and Belmont.
