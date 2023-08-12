From the sweeping Santa Cruz Mountains to the calm aesthetic of Half Moon Bay’s coastline, it is no secret that San Mateo County has an abundance of stunning scenery. However, little attention is given to some of the most spectacular treasures of the area — the gardens.
There are more than two dozen such enclaves of nature across the county, a diverse assortment that includes something for every type of person.
If you want an escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and be lost in the gorgeous flora that populates our county, the San Mateo Arboretum Society is the place for you. Located in San Mateo Central Park, the society is committed to protecting San Mateo’s botanical marvels. Winding paths are surrounded by incredibly varied collections of flowers and plants. For those inspired to try their own hand at cultivation, the society also offers educational classes on sustainable planting. Pay special attention to the Rose Garden, with its multicolored roses and whimsical gazebo.
It is no surprise the location is a favorite for weddings, but many may not know it was developed entirely by the San Mateo Arboretum Society and is also where the society tests different varieties of plants to see what works best in San Mateo’s soil. The site also is part of the old Kohl estate, bought by the city in 1922, and vestiges of the estate’s gardens can be seen there and throughout Central Park.
If you are a budding chef and want the real farm-to-table experience, pay a visit to the Bay Meadows Community Garden. Located in the Bay Meadows neighborhood near the Hillsdale Caltrain Station, the garden offers classes on planting vegetables, herbs and even edible flowers. These monthly classes are led by specialists and have a large variety of topics: from basic gardening tips and tricks, to pest control and watering advice. There is no better place to start for those new to gardening and dreaming about cooking with organic fruit and vegetables grown on your own.
Those wanting to be immersed in a different culture without leaving the area can take a trip to the San Mateo Japanese Garden, located in San Mateo Central Park. The perfumed scent of the vibrant cherry blossoms await on the other side of the gates, lending the feeling of being transported into a different world. Which, perhaps, was exactly the effect Japanese designer Nagao Sakurai of the Imperial Palace of Tokyo wanted to inspire when he created this garden. With a pagoda, tea house, bamboo grove and even a koi pond, no matter how many times the garden is visited, the initial awe never leaves.
Finally, the Filoli Historic House and Garden is the entire garden experience. This vast landscape that spans more than 600 acres of natural land has what you would expect from a garden — trails, vista points and a breathtaking selection of flowers — but it is also a cultural center. Between the tulips, poppies and roses, visitors have commemorated Hispanic Heritage Month with performances by Mexican dance troupe Folclórico Colibrí. It also honored Asian American and Pacific Islander Month with a bonsai exhibit and haiku contest. Most recently, Pride Month was celebrated in the garden with displays created by LGBTQ+ artists scattered throughout the area. This summer it is also launching a new performance series called Summer Stage that will feature acts of music, spoken word and dance. As Dani Hielscher, Filoli’s director of Marketing, put it: “There is always something blooming in Filoli.”
