Downed eucalyptus

A eucalyptus tree fell down blocking both lanes of El Camino Real in Burlingame Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

 Nick Rose/Daily Journal

Tuesday afternoon's high winds are downing trees and knocking down power lines all over the Bay Area, including State Route 92, which is closed near Half Moon Bay.

Several trees fell and blocked El Camino Real in Burlingame and on the north end of San Mateo. Several trees also fell across the Caltrain tracks in Burlingame, and also throughout the city.

