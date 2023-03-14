Tuesday afternoon's high winds are downing trees and knocking down power lines all over the Bay Area, including State Route 92, which is closed near Half Moon Bay.
Several trees fell and blocked El Camino Real in Burlingame and on the north end of San Mateo. Several trees also fell across the Caltrain tracks in Burlingame, and also throughout the city.
More than 155,000 PG&E customers in the Bay Area were without power by early Tuesday afternoon, most of them in the South Bay and East Bay.
At least 5,000 customers are without power in Walnut Creek, due to high winds blowing down trees and power lines in Central Contra Costa County. Most of the damage is around Walnut Creek and Pleasant Hill. Walnut Creek police say to avoid the area of Scots Lane between Elise Court and Green View Road due to trees blocking the roadway.
Police also say to avoid the area of Homestead Avenue, which is blocked from Marshall Drive to Holly Street due to downed trees and powerlines.
They also warn to avoid the area of Huston Road and Camino Verde Street, as a 75-to-100-foot-tall tree is down in the road.
Eastbound Ygnacio Valley Road at Wiget Drive is closed due to trees and power lines down.
There are also trees down in the Boyd Road and Pleasant Hill Road area between Cleaveland Road and W. Hookston in Pleasant Hill, as well as in the area of Paso Nogal Park near Wildflower and Longfellow drives.
In Berkeley, police say motorists should avoid the 2900 block of Dwight Way east of Hillside Avenue (near the Clark Kerr campus) due to a fallen tree that took down powerlines.
San Mateo police report downed trees and powerlines creating street closures on Ninth Avenue, from Palm Avenue to South El Camino and 12th Avenue from South B Street to South Railroad Avenue.
Power lines are also down in Scotts Valley, in the area of 380 Bethany Drive.
