Matthew Chidester, Half Moon Bay’s assistant city manager, has been appointed as the new city manager, taking on a new role as top executive in his hometown.
Chidester has served as the city assistant city manager, since 2017, and spent over a decade working for the county in various positions, including principal management analyst, budget analyst and real property agent. Chidester grew up on the coast and went to Half Moon Bay High School.
Since he started with Half Moon Bay, he has overseen projects around CARES, a program that provides mental health crisis response, the Community Services Financial Assistance Grant Program, which provides City grants to local community-based organizations, and the Coastside Recovery Initiative, an economic development program around pandemic response. Chidester thanked the council, staff, outgoing City Manager Bob Nisbet, and the community for the support.
“Very few city managers serve as city managers in their hometown,” Chidester said. “I don’t know why, but that’s a very uncommon thing to happen. I think it’s been a perfect storm, the opportunity to come from the county.”
Chidester got into public service nearly 19 years ago from the private sector and found that career change was a turning point in finding purpose.
“I’ve had my ups and downs through the last five years, but it is such a blessing to serve this community, to serve around people who I’ve known my whole life and people I’ve gotten to know over the last five years,” Chidester said.
Chidester will take over for Nisbet, who is leaving for the same position in Goleta, a city of about 33,000 in southern Santa Barbara County, returning to the area he lived for 25 years. Nisbet’s announced his intention to leave in July, with his last day on Aug. 19. Nisbet took over in 2018 and has spent the last month helping the city transition. The council met Aug. 3 and 12 to consider appointing a new city manager. After deliberation, the council identified Chidester as the best-qualified candidate.
“I have not heard a bad word about Matthew from all the people who often are negative about everything,” Councilmember Harvey Rarback said.
“I know people in our community that really appreciate your work,” Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez said. “You grew up in Half Moon Bay, and I’ve heard some great things about you from members of the community.”
Chidester said he was committed to city staff and supporting them in their day-to-day duties for the community.
“One of the most important things I can do is continue to support them and give them the resources and support they need to grow,” Chidester said. “They are the ones out there serving the community every single day.
Chidester received a three-year contract and will make $260,000 in base pay and would get a $10,000 relocation allowance, a $500 a month auto allowance and a $10,000 annual contribution to a retirement plan, along with city health and retirement benefits. The contract also includes a down payment home loan of up to $320,000 payable with interest after a three-year grace period. Nisbet made $260,000. The loan is similar to down payment loan terms for city manager contracts with Foster City, Los Altos and Palo Alto. The city manager would need to close on a residence within two years.
