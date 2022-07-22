Daily Journal generic local crime safety logo 1.jpeg

A bicyclist is dead after being hit by an alleged drunk driver with a suspended license on Highway 1 in the Half Moon Bay area on June 25, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.

Samantha Hartwell, of Half Moon Bay, is accused of hitting a bicyclist, identified as Thomas Hampe, 60, with the right side of her vehicle while driving north on Highway 1 just south of Stage Road at 4:20 p.m., the DA’s Office said. Hampe, a Half Moon Bay resident, was knocked down an embankment and died almost immediately. Hartwell’s car was swerving and veered into oncoming traffic and struck a Subaru, seriously injuring the Subaru driver and the passenger. Hartwell and the two in the Subaru vehicle were airlifted to Stanford Hospital, where the Subaru driver underwent several surgeries for injuries to her feet.

