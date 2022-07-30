On July 22, the San Mateo Daily Journal wrote an article about the alleged murder of a bicyclist in Half Moon Bay. The DA is charging the driver with second degree murder, alleging that she was intoxicated at twice the legal limit, sped at over 80 MPH, and swerved head-on into an oncoming driver.
We all learn at a very young age, driving drunk and speeding are likely to result in tragedy, both for the driver and for other road users. Nevertheless, midarticle, SMDJ referred to this criminal act as an “accident.” An “accident” is defined as an event that is unexpected or without apparent cause. Calling murder an accident is insensitive to the victims, not based on facts, out of step with journalistic standards, and contributes to the epidemic of traffic violence that many deem unavoidable. If the murderer had shot Thomas Hampe instead of running him over with a 3,000+ pound vehicle at 80 MPH, would you call it an “accident?” The Associated Press Stylebook discourages journalists from using the term “accident” as it can be read as exonerating the person responsible. On its website, the CHP said: “Remember, vehicle collisions are not accidents. An alcohol related vehicle collision is just that, a vehicle collision, because the term “accident” implies that these collisions, deaths and injuries are unavoidable.”
I hope that in the future SMDJ will report on traffic violence in a more fact-based, sensitive and neutral manner by using the term “crash” instead of “accident.” Thank you!
