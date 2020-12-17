Government Watch

Education
• The San Mateo-Foster City Elementary School District Board of Trustees named Ken Chin as its president and Alison Proctor as its vice president. This year’s board president Noelia Corzo returns to the board. It also welcomed back Corzo and Shara Watkins to the board after they won re-election and welcomed new trustee Lisa Warren, who also won a seat on the board in the November election. The three open seats were uncontested. The board also said farewell to Rebecca Hitchcock, who did not run for re-election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.