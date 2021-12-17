Education
• The San Carlos School District Board of Trustees held its annual rotation Thursday, Dec. 16. Eirene Chen was named president, Wendy Dough as vice president and Sarah Cassanego as clerk. Outgoing president Neil Layton remains on the board.
• The San Mateo-Foster City School District Board of Trustees held its annual rotation Thursday, Dec. 16. Alison Proctor was named president, Shara Watkins as vice president and Noelia Corzo as clerk. Outgoing president Kenneth Chin remains on the board.
